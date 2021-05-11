Wisconsin DOJ: Homicide investigation underway in Iowa County

AVOCA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice says they are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead in an Iowa County home on Monday.

The DOJ says around 3 p.m., authorities received a call reporting a dead woman in a residence near William Street.

Law enforcement arrived and found the deceased woman, and they believe her death to be a homicide.

The DOJ says a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the public.

The agency, along with the Division of Criminal Investigation, is leading this investigation.

DCI will continue to review evidence of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Iowa County District Attorney.

This investigation is ongoing.

