Wisconsin Assembly approves raising voucher school income

(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin families who want to send their children to a private school using a voucher paid for by taxpayers would increase to three times the federal poverty level under a Republican-backed bill the state Assembly has passed.

Conservative supporters say the change is needed given the increasing interest in sending students to private schools during the pandemic, which has led many public schools to reduce in-person classes. The change is opposed by the statewide teachers union and groups representing public school administrators, school boards and rural schools.

The measure would loosen income cutoffs for the statewide voucher program, bringing them into line with the Milwaukee and Racine voucher programs.

