What vaccine approval for kids 12 and older could mean for school next year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids as young as middle-schoolers could be the newest group to be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine-- another 17 million Americans. The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that trials showed 100% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 in Pfizer’s trial participants.

Doctors in Wisconsin say the more people who can get vaccinated, the closer the state can get to normalcy.

The Centers for Disease Control is expected to okay the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 to 15 Wednesday. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will make the decision at their meeting.

“The more people we have vaccinated, the safer we’re going to be, the quicker we’re going to get back to normal, the less suffering and hospitalizations, those types of things that are going to be out there,” said Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director of primary care at UW Health.

Doctors say no more quarantines after exposure at school is a big plus for vaccinated kids.

“Once they’re fully vaccinated, and if they’re otherwise well, and not having any symptoms, they’d no longer have to quarantine,” said Dr. Edna DeVries, a pediatrician at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Not having to quarantine would mean fewer disruptions to classroom learning and issues with isolation.

“I think it would be less disruptive for those students if they’re vaccinated and have an exposure, but are asymptomatic, but they would likely be able to remain in school which would be advantageous for them and not interrupting their learning in that way,” Anderson said.

Depending on how many kids get vaccinated, learning could also look different when it comes to recommending masks.

“The impact of people not wearing masks, or maybe not having a mask recommendation, it may make that an easier decision,” Anderson said.

He says while children tend to develop less severe illnesses from the virus than older adults, the decision to vaccinate them is also about protecting others.

“There are certainly kids who are interacting with others, whether they be adults or other children who have higher-risk chronic medical conditions, may be more vulnerable, may not be able to mount an immune response the way we would like them to,” he said.

And the trials showed promising results.

“It was shown to have the same safety and effectiveness profile, actually improved effectiveness for kids in this age range than adults,” said DeVries, remarking that Americans 16 and older have received more than 130 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I know, in just talking with a patient yesterday in this age group who was excited once the vaccine becomes available, to receive it so they don’t have that anxiety and worry about potentially getting the illness or giving it to other people,” she said.

The Marathon County Health Department says it will be waiting on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to approve the potential new guidance before shots could begin locally. In a post on Facebook, it said a decision for Wisconsin could come next week.

