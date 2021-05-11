Advertisement

Wausau School District mask mandate to stay in place for rest of school year

A 6-3 vote by the school board keeps the rule in place
(WSAW)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The mask mandate in the Wausau School District will remain in place for the rest of the school year.

The school board voted 6-3 Monday night to keep it in place.

There are 14 in-person days left in the 2020-21 school year.

Masks will be optional for summer school. They will also be optional for sports and other outdoor activities.

