Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) -Trempealeau County could soon join a growing list of Wisconsin counties designated as 2nd Amendment sanctuaries.

A 2nd Amendment sanctuary is a city, town, or county that rejects the enforcement of state or federal gun laws which are believed to violate the 2nd Amendment.

Trempealeau County resident Jim Franks says it’s about people standing up to protect their rights from the overarching government.

“What we need is the sheriffs and the people to all be aware of what’s going on and resist anything coming down from the state or the federal government that’s unconstitutional and against the 2nd Amendment and our God-given freedoms,” Franks detailed.

SanctuaryCounties.com says 17 Wisconsin counties have received the designation as of March 27th, according to data from the Wisconsin Grandsons of Liberty.

The counties who have already passed their resolutions provided the inspiration for Trempealeau County.

“We know Clark County’s doing it, Jackson County’s pushing it, we know Monroe County passed it and that’s where we kind of were watching it first,” Franks said.

Opponents of the resolution argue the designation would undermine the rule of law and respect for government.

“We can’t have 72 counties in Wisconsin all deciding on what their interpretation of the Constitution is,” said Pastor Peter Jonas of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall. “It’ll just lead to a situation of chaos and law itself being meaningless.”

Jonas is one of 23 clergy serving in Trempealeau County who oppose the resolution, saying it will divide people during a time where harmony is needed.

“This resolution is profoundly undercutting the kind of national unity that we need as Americans and as citizens of a democracy,” Jonas added.

The Trempealeau County Law Enforcement/Emergency Management Committee will vote on the resolution this Wednesday.

If passed, the resolution would need a subsequent vote from the Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors to be fully ratified.

