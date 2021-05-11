Advertisement

Tkach dominates in the circle as Pointers advance to WIAC semis

By UWSP Athletics
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Sophomore pitcher Makenna Tkach (Streator, Ill./Marquette Academy) tossed a complete game with a career-high 12 strikeouts as the UW-Stevens Point softball team (23-15) advanced past UW-La Crosse (14-14) in the WIAC Tournament. It was UWSP’s first win and appearance in the WIAC Tournament since 2009.

Tkach struck out two batters in each of the first four innings of the game. In the fifth, she struck out the side. All told, Tkach scattered six hits with the lone blemish a solo home run in the sixth after UWSP was already ahead 4-0.

The Pointers broke a scoreless tie in the third inning. Allie Meyers (Oak Forest, Ill./Oak Forest) led off with a single up the middle. Two batters later, pinch runner Jayden Prondzinski (Stevens Point, Wis./SPASH) moved to second on a single by Lauren Luedtke (Lomira, Wis./Lomira) . Then with two outs, Sammy Buerger (Oshkosh, Wis./North) singled to plate the first run. Megan Lawrence (Antioch, Ill./Antioch Community) followed with a bloop infield single that plated two more as the Pointers jumped ahead 3-0.

Rachael Wakefield (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) singled to begin the fourth. A UWL error put two aboard and with two outs, Maddie Candre (St. Charles, Ill./East) ripped a double to left center to increase the lead to 4-0.

UWL got on the board in the sixth, but Tkach shut down the Eagles the rest of the way.

The Pointers advance to the WIAC Tournament semifinals on Thursday (May 13). UWSP will be at UW-Whitewater with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m.

