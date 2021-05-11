Skyward: Cliff King was pillar in Stevens Point community

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our great friend, mentor, and leader Cliff King as the result of a car accident Saturday morning. Cliff played an instrumental role at Skyward and was an active member of the central Wisconsin community. He will be greatly missed.

After serving in the Air Force, Cliff joined Skyward in 1981. He held several key management positions, culminating in his role as the company’s CEO from 2008 through 2018. Following his retirement, Cliff transitioned into a part-time role on the Skyward board of directors.

Cliff was a pillar of the Stevens Point community, serving on many boards and committees for UWSP, St. Michael’s Foundation, Stevens Point Rotary Club, and the Portage County Business Council, to name just a few. In addition, Cliff and his wife Karen have been proud supporters of numerous local charities for many years. Cliff also loved boating and golfing. You could always spot him from across the golf course because of the brightly colored outfits he loved to wear.

Cliff’s philosophy of treating people the way you would like to be treated became a large part of Skyward’s culture, and we credit so much of our success as a company to Cliff’s tremendous leadership and unmatched people skills. Whenever you were in the presence of Cliff, whether you were a customer, business partner, or an employee, you always had his full attention; Cliff had a way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room.

Jim King, Skyward founder and Cliff’s brother, said, “Had Cliff not joined Jean and me and dedicated his heart and soul to helping us grow our company, Skyward simply would not exist as it does today. For those who have not known him personally, you have missed knowing a most wonderful man. For those who were lucky enough to have known Cliff, I know you, like Jean and me, will miss him dearly.”

Cliff is survived by his wife, Karen; their children, Megan (Justin) Kramer and Tom (Heather) King; grandchildren, John and Abigail Kramer and Natalie and Kaelyn King; sisters Louise (Henry) Hughlett, Pat (Jerry) Lind, and Karyn King; brothers Jim (Jean) King and Rick (Carleen) King; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family and friends during this difficult time.

We will be forever grateful for the impact Cliff had on the Skyward family and central Wisconsin community during his lifetime. His warm presence, bright smile, and kind heart are irreplaceable, and we will miss him tremendously.