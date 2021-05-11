Report: Underfunding of core public health programs impeded the COVID-19 response

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chronic underfunding of the public health system was a key contributing factor in the nation’s flatfooted response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report, The Impact of Chronic Underfunding on America’s Public Health System: Trends, Risks, and Recommendations, 2021, by Trust for America’s Health.

This annual report examines federal, state and local public health funding trends and recommends investments and policy actions to build a stronger public health system, prioritize prevention, and address the ways in which social and economic inequities create barriers to good health. Also highlighted is the need for the public health system to be ready to prevent and respond to a spectrum of risks, from weather-related emergencies to the rising rates of drug overdoses, to increasing rates of obesity and the resulting chronic diseases.

The report calls for a $4.5 billion annual investment in the nation’s core public health capabilities. Other recommendations speak to the need to:

Substantially increase core funding to strengthen the public health system, including by building and supporting the workforce, modernizing the system’s data tools and increasing its surveillance capacities.

Strengthen public health emergency preparedness, including within the healthcare system.

Safeguard and improve Americans’ health by investing in chronic disease prevention and the prevention of substance misuse and suicide.

Take steps to advance health equity by combating the impacts of racism and addressing the social determinants that lead to poor health.

CLICK HERE to find more information and to read the full report.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.