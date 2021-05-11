New website identifies mental health resources in Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In recognition of May as Mental Health Month, Portage County health care organizations have teamed up to launch a new mental health resource website.

Peaceofmindportagecounty.org is a one-stop spot for all mental health resources in the area. The United Way of Portage County, Aspirus, Ascension St. Michaels, the Marshfield Clinic, and the Portage County Division of Public Health were the driving forces behind the project. The website features listings for crisis hotlines and support lines, counseling services, training opportunities, online mental health assessments, insurance information, links for local, state, and national advocacy groups, and much more.

Lisa Grasshoff, a mental health navigation coordinator who worked on the website, said the first step is often the hardest for people dealing with mental health problems. She hopes this website will make things easier for those who need it.

“The stigma associated with mental health makes it so challenging for people to reach out for help. So knowing that this website makes it so it’s one less barrier to accessing support and services makes me feel really good about our community,” Grasshoff said.

Lisa Falduto with the United Way of Portage County said the betterment of the community is what this project is all about. In 2017, Portage County had a call to action for mental health on their annual Local Indicators For Excellence report. Since then the county has made it their mission to make mental health resources a priority and work towards fixing their mental health provider shortage.

“I’ve lived here about 20 years now, and this is an awesome community and this is how we work as a community, this is not something out of the ordinary. When we have an issue we tend to convene and try to tackle it,” Faduto said.

While 2020 was a big year for mental health discussions, Trina Bierman, a mental health navigation coordinator hopes this website will help people continue the conversation when the pandemic is over.

“We’re trying to reduce the stigma so people feel comfortable reaching out and feel comfortable talking about mental health issues just as they do their physical health,” Bierman said.

The website is only the first step in a triage of resources that Portage County plans to release through their mental health initiative.

