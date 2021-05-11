Majority of adults in the U.S. do not receive routine eye care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Far too often, when we consider health priorities, vision and overall eye health doesn’t make the list. Especially this past year when non-urgent medical appointments have been on hold for many of us. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the estimated 93 million adults in the U.S. at high risk for vision loss due to serious eye diseases like age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, only half have visited an eye doctor within the last year, which is significantly lower than screening rates for other chronic conditions like heart disease and cancer.

When we think of routine eye exams, we often default to changes in our vision. However, these exams can also detect eye disease and other health concerns that may have otherwise gone undetected.

By age 65, one in three Americans will have a vision impairing eye disease, with early signs of these eye diseases can begin in midlife, though they may not be noticeable at first. As Healthy Vision Month is this May, people should keep their eye health top of mind. Eye protection is vital year-round, especially during the summer when sun exposure poses the risk of greater vision damage.

DID YOU KNOW?

A dilated eye exam is the single best thing a person can do for their eye health as many eye diseases do not have noticeable symptoms or warning signs, so this is the only way to check for many eye diseases early on.

Early treatment is critically important to prevent some common eye diseases, like DME and neovascular age-related macular degeneration, known as wet AMD, from causing permanent vision loss or blindness.

DME is caused by diabetic retinopathy, which occurs when too much sugar in the blood damages the retina. DME is characterized by fluid buildup in the retina, leading to blurry vision and even permanent vision loss.

Wet AMD develops when new and abnormal blood vessels grow uncontrolled under the macula, the part of the eye responsible for sharp, central vision. This can result in swelling, bleeding and/or scarring, causing rapid and severe vision loss.

The prevalence rate of diabetic retinopathy is higher in Hispanics and African Americans.

Some eye conditions have genetic components, such as AMD.

A few easy ways for a person to protect their eyes are to wear sunglasses, wear protective eyewear, resting your eyes from screens and using proper hygiene with contact lenses.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can lower a person’s risk for diseases and conditions that can lead to eye or vision problems, like diabetes or high blood pressure.

Smoking is a major risk factor for developing eye diseases, including AMD.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.