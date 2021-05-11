Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 54: A Year Off and Missed Opportunities

Iola-Scandinavia Wis. (WSAW) - Marcus Jaworski was a key part of the Iola-Scandinavia Team that was a win from going to state. He is one of four players from that team that hasn’t graduated.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with Jaworski about how it feels to be the only returner on the rotation and one of a few on the team, how much it hurt when they lost in 2019 to Stratford, a game he feels was his last chance to advance to state.

