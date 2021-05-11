Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 54: A Year Off and Missed Opportunities

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iola-Scandinavia Wis. (WSAW) - Marcus Jaworski was a key part of the Iola-Scandinavia Team that was a win from going to state. He is one of four players from that team that hasn’t graduated.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with Jaworski about how it feels to be the only returner on the rotation and one of a few on the team, how much it hurt when they lost in 2019 to Stratford, a game he feels was his last chance to advance to state.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
(WBTV File)
UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d
1 dead after Plover crash
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

Eight swimmers from the Woodson YMCA Northern Swimmers team celebrate signing their letters of...
Woodson YMCA Northern Swimmers celebrate collegiate signings
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a...
Adams says Rodgers’ future may affect his own decisions, but expresses optimism
dc everest
Langseth is back and better than ever
D.C. Everest senior thrower Danni Langseth at a practice on May 7, 2021.
Danni Langseth is back, and better than ever