Advertisement

Former DHS head Andrea Palm confirmed for HHS #2 job

Former DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has been confirmed as Deputy Secretary of the Dept....
Former DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has been confirmed as Deputy Secretary of the Dept. of Health and Human Services.(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - The woman who led Wisconsin’s state health department through the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic has been confirmed for the number two position in the Dept. of Health and Human Services on Tuesday morning.

By a 61 to 37 margin, former Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm was confirmed to serve as deputy secretary of the federal agency. Wisconsin’s senators split on confirming Palm with Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin backing her and Republican Senator Ron Johnson giving the thumbs down.

Shortly before he was inaugurated, President Joe Biden nominated Palm for the HHS position. She arrived in Washington on the same day the president was sworn into office. At the time of her nomination, Gov. Tony Evers congratulated Palm and described her work at DHS during the pandemic as “extraordinary.”

“I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state—with empathy, kindness, and tenacity. I wish her our very best as she leaves us to take this new opportunity,” he said in January.

Palm led the Dept. of Health Services for approximately two years without ever receiving a confirmation vote by the Republican-led Wisconsin Senate, guiding the agency the entire time, including the first nine months of the coronavirus outbreak, as secretary-designee.

Her successor, Karen Timberlake, has not been slated for a confirmation vote at this time as well.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Plover crash
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
Stacy Melby booking photo
Rhinelander woman charged with having sexual relationship with teen
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County

Latest News

Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus
Timmothy Pitzen, age 6 (left) and an age progressed photos showing what he may look like today.
Ten years after Timmothy Pitzen’s disappearance, new image shows what he could look like today
The Domtar mill in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 27, 2020. (WSAW)
Domtar: Sale will benefit employees and mill communities
Wisconsin Senate set to pass first police reform bills