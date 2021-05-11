First Alert Weather : Warming trend begins Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While it is a chilly start to the day Tuesday, it will be the beginning of a warming trend that will continue for the day and throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures will approach 60° for Tuesday afternoon, which still remains around 5-7° below the average high temperature for the middle of May. While it is a cool start to the day across Wisconsin, it is a dry start to the day. Last year, Wausau reported its last measurement of snow for the season, with a trace of snow falling early in the morning May 11, 2020.

Last measurement of snow for the season in Wausau (WSAW)

Temperatures will gradually climb throughout the rest of the week, with seasonal temperatures returning for Wednesday and beyond, with mainly dry conditions for the end of the week.

The Wisconsin Fire Danger remains in the high category for a majority of our area and will not improve until the weekend, so please exercise caution when you are outdoors for the rest of the week and lasting into the weekend.

Shower chances will return Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms early next week, as temperatures hold near seasonal levels.

Long term, temperatures will begin to moderate for night time lows and daytime highs throughout the end of the month.

Warmer temps on the way the next few weeks (WSAW)

