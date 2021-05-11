First Alert Weather : Frosty start for Tuesday as Warmer Temperatures Return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Another round of Frost Advisories/freeze warnings will be issued this afternoon for the early Tuesday morning timeframe, with warmer conditions kicking in for the middle and end part of the work week.

As temperatures begin to warm up for the rest of the week, shower chances will occasionally arrive throughout the next week, with showers possible Friday and then again for Sunday evening. Warmer and unsettled weather will continue into early next week, with 70s at times as well as occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Long term, temperatures will begin to moderate for night time lows and daytime highs throughout the end of the month.

Freezing Warning (WSAW)

Brief showers possible later today (WSAW)

More 60s and 70s to return later in May (WSAW)

