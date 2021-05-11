Diamond Rio to headline 4th of July weekend at Crandon International Raceway

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Diamond Rio is scheduled to perform July 3 at the Forest County Festival in Crandon.

Concert-only tickets are $20 and are on sale now. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

The festival is July 2-4. Other events include carnival rides, fireworks, and burnout pit.

Now in its fourth year of operation, the Forest County Festival is supported by the Forest County Potawatomi Community and has traditionally been held for local county residents.

