Childcaring gets $150,000 grant to help North Central Wisconsin families

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Help is on the way to families who need some assistance paying for childcare in North Central Wisconsin.

Childcaring got another state grant to help even more people. 42 children will be able to get access to quality and affordable child care thanks to the “Good Start Grant” worth $150,000.

“We’re just so happy to find one more way to make child care more accessible,” Parkside Preschool Center Director Paula Koelsch-Burge said.

Out of 115 total applicants in the state, Childcaring is one of just eight winners to receive $150,000 in funding to expand their good start grants program.

“We know how successful it has been in Marathon County, so we’re really excited to offer this program to families and the child care programs,” Childcaring Assistant Director Micki Krueger said.

The grant comes from the department of children and families and funding for the program helps up to 42 children get access to quality and affordable child care.

“This program can really offer a lot of great assistance paying up to 65% of that child care tuition,” Krueger said.

To qualify, families must be under 300% of the federal poverty level, meaning a family of four makes less than $79,500 in a year.

Parents also need to be working, and kids must be attending a Youngstar program rated with three or more stars, like Parkside Preschool in Merrill.

“We really want to make quality care and education available to all families no matter what their income level is,” Koelsch-Burge said.

Koelsch-Burge knows many families struggling financially and she says they were ecstatic to hear about the grant since everyone deserves access to child care.

“Childhood education targets a child’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical development and it builds that solid foundation for lifelong learning so it is super important,” Koelsch-Burge said.

The grant is for families living in Lincoln, Langlade or Taylor counties and applications are now open.

Be sure to follow the link if you would like to apply.

