Bucks to increase fan capacity to 50 percent for postseason

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Tuesday that they will be increasing fan capacity from 18% to 50% for the NBA Playoffs.

The announcement came shortly after the Milwaukee Brewers announced they were increasing to 50% capacity.

“We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the Health Department,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “It’s important to stress that health and safety continue to be our priority and wearing masks and following other safety protocols remain mandatory. Our lives are certainly not back to normal, but this is a positive step forward for the Bucks, the City and our fans. We thank Bucks fans for their unwavering support throughout this unusual season and look forward to welcoming back more of Bucks Nation to Fiserv Forum in a few weeks.”

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking. Tickets will continue to be sold in pods Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4″x6″x1″ will not be permitted.

Limited single-game tickets for Bucks playoff games will go on sale Friday at noon.

The Bucks will announce updated protocols for attending games prior to the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

