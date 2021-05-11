Advertisement

Brewers to increase stadium capacity to 50% beginning this Saturday

The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few...
The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few changes right off the bat.(Jeremy Nichols)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers announced Tuesday afternoon that they will be increasing stadium capacity at American Family Field from 25% to 50% starting on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

“Fans have returned with great enthusiasm to American Family Field this year, and today’s announcement allows us to meet the demand for tickets and elevate the entire ballpark experience,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field, and we appreciate the support of City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in increasing the capacity.”

Fans who have full and partial season ticket packages will be emailed by the Brewers this week detailing their seating options moving forward.

The Brewers plan to release more details about single-game ticket availability and the promotional schedule for games to be played from May 31-June 16.

