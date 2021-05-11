Advertisement

Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from MLB

Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - Auburndale native and long-time MLB pitcher is retiring from baseball, the Brewers announced via Twitter.

Zimmermann retires after 14 big league season, where he was a two-time all-star and finishes with a 4.07 ERA and 1,271 career strikeouts. He placed in the Cy Young voting in two season.

His career started at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, where he led the Pointers to the Division Two College World Series. After that season, he was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the second round of the 2007 MLB draft.

