Advertisement

37 million expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans are eager for the start of summer after more than a year of COVID-related shutdowns.

For the Memorial Day weekend, AAA says it expects 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home.

That would be 60% more than last year, but still 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic levels.

AAA credits the expected increase in travel to rising vaccination rates and increased consumer confidence.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Plover crash
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
Stacy Melby booking photo
Rhinelander woman charged with having sexual relationship with teen
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County

Latest News

Police hunt murder suspect's pet tiger
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Dracula's Castle in Transylvania is offering free vaccinations to anyone brave enough to visit.
Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
COVID poll: Americans going out more, wearing masks less
Dracula's Castle in Transylvania is offering free vaccinations to anyone brave enough to visit.
Take a Look at This: Dracula's castle offers vaccines; morphing pasta