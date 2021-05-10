Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers to take first police reform votes since George Floyd death

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to take their first floor votes on police reform measures since George Floyd died last year. The state Senate is set to vote Tuesday on five bipartisan bills.

One bill up Tuesday would require Milwaukee and Madison’s police and fire commissions to add union representatives. Another would require police to post their use-of-force policies online.

In a third, the state Justice Department would have to collect data on use-of-force incidents and publish an annual report. 

More divisive proposals, such as a ban on the use of chokeholds, remain in the works.

