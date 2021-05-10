Taylor’s 10th-inning RBI helps Brewers beat Marlins 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and seven Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Sunday.

Anthony Bass (1-3) retired the first two batters in the 10th, but after an intentional walk, Taylor’s hit brought home automatic runner Pablo Reyes from second.

Josh Hader (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.71. Drew Rasmussen pitched the 10th and earned his first career save by working around a two-out walk and stranding automatic runner Lewis Brinson at third.

The Brewers finished 2-5 on their trip after losing the first five games.

“You’re happy with the group, and how we responded after a tough little stretch,” manager Craig Counsell said. “A lot of people doing good stuff is promising.”

The Brewers have endured a wave of injuries, including in the absence of slugger Christian Yelich, who has played in only one game since April 11.

“Anybody on the team can get it done,” first baseman Daniel Vogelbach said. “Yeli hasn’t been in our lineup, and people say we’re not hitting. But we feel like somebody every night gets a big hit or makes a play. As you get deeper in the season, and everybody has been through situations with runners in scoring position, that’s just going to make us better.”

Vogelbach hit his third home run in the fourth, and Brinson’s second homer in the Miami seventh made it 1-all.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara allowed one run in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 2.72.

“He’s good, man,” Taylor said. “I’m glad we got him out of the game.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.