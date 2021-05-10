Advertisement

Rhinelander woman charged with having sexual relationship with teen

Stacy Melby booking photo
Stacy Melby booking photo(Oneida County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 37-year-old Rhinelander woman charged with having a sexual relationship with a teenager is free on a $10,000 cash bond.

Stacy Melby is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, second-degree child sexual assault, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and three counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of children.

Three teenagers were interviewed last month. All three teens said they drank alcohol at Melby’s home. One said they vaped marijuana at her home. And another teen said they had sexual encounters with Melby. Melby initially denied those claims, but later said it occurred. Melby is accused of initiating the encounter using SnapChat.

A clerical court appearance has been scheduled for May 12.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
(WBTV File)
UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d
A mother is home with her children after recovering from COVID-19
Family grateful for COVID recovery on Mother’s Day
1 dead after Plover crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a...
Adams says Rodgers’ future may affect his own decisions, but expresses optimism
File photo
4.7 million vaccine doses; COVID-19 virus cases hit 2-month low
Average temperatures return by mid-week
First Alert Weather : Freeze Warning Tonight
ROBERT OLSON
October trial set for man accused of dumping missing woman's body in Adams County