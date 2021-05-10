Rhinelander woman charged with having sexual relationship with teen

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 37-year-old Rhinelander woman charged with having a sexual relationship with a teenager is free on a $10,000 cash bond.

Stacy Melby is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, second-degree child sexual assault, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and three counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of children.

Three teenagers were interviewed last month. All three teens said they drank alcohol at Melby’s home. One said they vaped marijuana at her home. And another teen said they had sexual encounters with Melby. Melby initially denied those claims, but later said it occurred. Melby is accused of initiating the encounter using SnapChat.

A clerical court appearance has been scheduled for May 12.

