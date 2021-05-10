Peregrine falcon chick naming contest ends Tuesday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The deadline to cast a vote in Wisconsin Public Service’s peregrine falcon naming contest is Tuesday. WPS said with thousands of votes cast, “Beaker” and “Fauci” are in the lead, but it’s a toss-up for the next few names.

Your choices are:

Beaker in honor of scientists

Hugs in honor of parents and guardians

Cargo in honor of the U.S. Postal Service and delivery drivers

Keanu in honor of bus drivers

Checkers in honor of grocery store workers

Kizzmekia in honor of vaccinators

Cheers in honor of restaurant and bar workers

Murrow in honor of journalists

Energizer in honor of utility workers

Siren in honor of first responders

Fauci in honor of health care workers

Sparkle in honor of cleaning crews

Harvest in honor of farmers

Teach in honor of teachers

Courage in honor of everyone else making sacrifices to help others

The winners will be used to name the peregrine falcon chicks born at Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies power plants this spring. So far, there are nine chicks with five eggs ready to hatch.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to the state’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

Since our first successful nest in the mid-’90s, 410 peregrine falcons have hatched the facilities. The falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, which make many of the WPS and We Energies facilities ideal nesting sites.

