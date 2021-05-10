Advertisement

Law enforcement public perception survey results to be released Tuesday

Wisconsin Professional Police Association
Wisconsin Professional Police Association(Wisconsin Professional Police Association)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Professional Police Association will release the results of its public perception survey on Tuesday.

“This survey comes on the heels of one of the most traumatic and divisive years in our nation’s history and we conduct it out of a genuine desire to better understand the communities we serve and a commitment to be part of the solution to the problems that we collectively face as a state,” said Jim Palmer, executive director of WPPA.

People were polled on topics ranging from police reform, racism, funding, and public safety questions. The WPPA remains the only law enforcement organization in the nation that produces an annual survey and shares it publicly.

It’s the ninth year the survey has been conducted. The WPPA 2021 Wisconsin Public Survey will be distributed statewide on May 11 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
(WBTV File)
UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d
A mother is home with her children after recovering from COVID-19
Family grateful for COVID recovery on Mother’s Day
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

First peregrine falcon egg of 2021 arrives inside WPS nest box
Peregrine falcon chick naming contest ends Tuesday
Rib cook-off participant pulls rack of ribs out of the smoker.
Annual rib cook-off event raises money for Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center
WSAW
Wausau father charged with son’s diabetic death to face jury in February
Here Piggy Piggy Rib Cook-Off
Here Piggy Piggy Rib Cook-Off