Helping patients breathe: Local respiratory therapists play important role in fighting COVID

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Breathing in and out. It’s something we all take for granted, but it’s a long-winded battle for many COVID-19 patients.

Two specialists at Marshfield Clinic Health System have been an important part of giving patients their breath and life back as they navigate a COVID diagnosis.

Doctors and nurses have been critical to helping COVID-19 patients over the past year. But specialists have played an important role, too. Respiratory therapists knew a lot about viruses affecting the lungs long before the pandemic.

Doctors trust Respiratory Therapists like Allyssa Lenzo and Cardio-Pulmonary Managers like Jaime Carrigan to make important decisions about what a patient needs to breathe.

“Our role at that critical moment is being the airway expert at the head of the bed,” said Carrigan, who has worked with critical patients at the clinic’s main Marshfield campus. “The physicians, our nurses, they lean on us for our assessment skills. So as soon as we see something change and we bring it to their attention, there’s an action associated with it.”

They often help with less invasive ways of getting air to someone’s lungs. Sometimes, they’re the closest person to the patient being put on a ventilator.

“Many of us take the time to reassure the patient, let them know what’s going on. Because those situations are so chaotic,” said Lenzo, who works out of the health system’s Neilsville location.

They also helped patients breathe easy when family wasn’t allowed in-- themselves also leaving their husbands and kids to work long hours.

“It was kind of scary, not knowing what you would encounter, but hoping you could be there for our community,” Lenzo said.

Their treatment methods constantly evolved as the world came to know more about COVID, and they saw what worked for patients up close.

“We actually had surged here, October, November, and we had more of a knowledge base on how to treat them most effectively,” Carrigan said.

They also work with patients who aren’t in critical care.

“I could be assigned to the ER, and I could be assigned for doing outpatient therapies and I could be providing home care,” Lenzo explained, saying she deals with people as young as NICU babies all the way up to older COVID patients.

Part of their role is arming those heading home with oxygen and knowledge about using it, a stage of care Lenzo has found herself assisting with most over the last year.

“We provide a lot of disease education, home living skills after patients leave us,” she said.

According to an official at Marshfield Clinic, there are far fewer COVID-19 patients at Marshfield Clinic than there were several months ago. But both respiratory therapists say their role is to continue educating people long after they’ve left the hospital.

