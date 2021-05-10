Gas prices expected to rise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The colonial pipeline shut down over the weekend after a cybersecurity hack. The pipeline supplies fuel to most of the East Coast states, leaving many to wonder how it will affect the rest of the country.

“The pipeline starts in Texas, runs basically through the southeast and then up the eastern seaboard toward New York. It won’t affect other states directly. In fact none of the gas that we get here in Wisconsin will be affected. None of our supply chains will be affected by that,” said Wisconsin AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz.

That is not to say states like Wisconsin won’t feel some of the effects.

“There will be an indirect price impact, especially if the outage lasts more than a week or so,” Jarmusz said.

Jarmusz says the same thing happened when February storms shut down Texas refineries. But he says the increase was a result of the not knowing what would happen.

“More than anything it contributed to some speculation that there might be some shortages or there might be more supply issues if those refineries didn’t get back online sooner,” he said.

Even though prices have already been rising lately, Jarmusz says the trend is not unusual.

“This is pretty typical for this time of year, even in a non-pandemic environment. This is when we’ll begin to see prices build as demand begins to increase heading into the spring and summer travel season,” he said.

In fact, until the pipeline hack we were on track for a typical travel season.

“Last week prices throughout Wisconsin were right about where they were in early May of 2019, so looking back at two years ago right before the pandemic,” Jarmusz said.

He says the greater danger is panic buying, like people did with toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic. Jarmusz says it is dangerous to store large amounts of gas at home. Beyond that, it would create an artificial need that would drive prices up.

“If people did begin trying to buy up more and more or tried to store it and hoard gasoline in some fashion, that would send prices up, because it would distort that supply and demand equation,” he said.

