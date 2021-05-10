Garden centers seeing boom in business

HATLEY, Wis. (WSAW) – People are beginning to plant their gardens as even with a flower shortage and garden centers are hoping the buying boom they’re seeing continues.

“We have been very busy, very steady and this weekend was even more so,” Majestic Farms Co-Owner Cori Pinchard said.

Pinchard said the plant nursery industry is seeing a boom, they opened their doors this year on April 24 and have been busy just about every weekend.

“It started off with a bang, even before we opened we had people calling to make appointments to come in and pot up their containers,” Pinchard said.

Pinchard said last year started with uncertainty, but the pandemic brought new gardeners to the surface.

Now this year those new gardeners and the veterans are back for more fun in the dirt.

“We have a very short season of warm weather so the flowers just make it awesome so I just can’t wait to come here and go in the nice warm greenhouses and smell and see all the beautiful colors,” gardener Vicki Chrapkowski said.

Chrapkowski said it’s the perfect COVID-safe activity to do on your own or with other people while keeping your home looking good.

“It just makes everything so cheerful, happy, fun to be around,” Chrapkowski said.

This year has also brought on a flower shortage because of shipping delays, causing added stress to nursery owners. However, Pinchard said the nice start to spring helps even more.

“It’s fun to see people come in and be excited about the plants and be excited about growing something we had a good season last year and hopefully we’ll continue that trend this year,” Pinchard said.

She said the shortage hurt their center more at the start, but warns customers to come in sooner rather than to wait and miss out.

