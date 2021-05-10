Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Frosty Start to the Work Week

By Chad Franzen
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Temperatures will remain frosty to start out the work week, with Monday morning lows starting in the 20s and 30s for the day.  A quick and weak weather disturbance will roll through Wisconsin for Monday Afternoon with a few spotty, light showers possible for areas along Highway 29 and southward.  Rainfall amounts will remain below 0.10″ throughout the afternoon.

Small shower chances from the early to late afternoon hours today
Small shower chances from the early to late afternoon hours today(WSAW)
Monday early afternoon
Monday early afternoon(WSAW)
Brief showers possible later today
Brief showers possible later today(WSAW)

Another round of Frost Advisories will likely be issued Monday Afternoon for the early Tuesday morning timeframe, with warmer conditions kicking in for the middle and end part of the work week.

As temperatures begin to warm up for the rest of the week, shower chances will occasionally arrive throughout the next week, with showers possible Friday and then again for Sunday evening.  Warmer and unsettled weather will continue into early next week, with 70s at times as well as occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Long term, temperatures will begin to moderate for night time lows and daytime highs throughout the end of the month.

More 60s and 70s to return later in May
More 60s and 70s to return later in May(WSAW)

