Danni Langseth is back, and better than ever

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Two years ago, Danni Langseth was a state champ in discus and shot put as a sophomore.

“Winning state in both was magical,” says Langseth,

Last year, the chance to repeat was taken away when her junior season was cancelled.

“Yeah, it was really disappointing,” Langseth admits.

Now, Langseth is back, and better than ever.

“It’s been super thrilling just to be able to compete again, just because we got last year taken away from us,” Langseth says. “So, being able to compete again was amazing.”

She’s not just competing, she’s dominating. Langseth has already set personal records in shot put and discus to open the young season.

There’s no official nationwide leaderboard, but her throws coach says Langseth’s scores might be top-five in the country.

“The sky’s the limit for her,” says D.C. Everest throws coach Chad Brecke.

“I feel like I got back in my groove right at the first meet, and it was like a deep breath, it was such a relief,” Langseth says. “So, obviously I’m really happy with where I started, but I want go further from here.”

Going further likely means two notable stops, the first of course is defending her titles at state.

“Obviously that’s the end goal,” says Langseth. “That’s where I want to peak.

“So, pushing through difficult lifts and difficult practices right now is really important for me, because I have to build that mental toughness so I’m ready to go.”

The other stop is Madison, where Langseth will live out the dream of every high school athlete in the state of competing for the Badgers.

“It’s something pretty special,” she says. “The school absolutely reflects everything I want academically and athletically, so there’s no other place I’d rather be.”

Make no mistake about, Langseth is an elite level talent. She’s keeping her goals modest for now.

“At Madison, I want to be able to compete with those girls, my teammates that are already there and already doing some magical things,” says Langseth.

However, those that watch her every day, think Olympic dreams are possible.

“I wouldn’t be shocked,” says Brecke of that possibility. “I’d be really excited for her, that she’d have that opportunity.

“If that’s something she wants to do and puts her mind to it, I don’t see why she couldn’t.”

No matter where throwing takes her, Langseth will be very easy to root for.

“(I’m) really happy for her,” Brecke says. “And I really like to see good things happen to good people, and Danni Langseth is a great person.”

