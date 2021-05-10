Craft breweries hurting after a year a slow business and fast growing competition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bull Falls Brewery in Wausau will hold events all week long in celebration of the 15th annual American Craft Beer Week.

The holiday, hosted by the Small and Independent Brewers Association, encourages all people of drinking age to visit their local small business breweries and support their craft. The association reported legal drinking age adults in the U.S., 85% live within 10 miles of a brewery. Wisconsin alone has 224 craft breweries.

Michael Zamzow, the owner of Bull Falls in Wausau said the support is important now more than ever, as 2020 hit breweries hard.

That hit not only came from the lack of in-person business but from the number of wineries, distilleries, and ready-to-drink cocktails at the grocery store that created competition.

“The competition for a drink dollar is intense. I mean, there are so many offerings for consumers. It’s wonderful, but being able to highlight craft beer, which is what we do, is a big thing,” Zamzow said.

The Brewers Association’s slogan for the week is ‘local beer is better,’ something Zamzow hopes people will recognize when looking to grab a drink.

“Craft beer is the magic elixir that tears down barriers and brings people together. Some people come in from all walks of life that can sit next to each other, And it’s like they’ve known each other forever,” Zamzow explained.

Nationally, the craft brewery business provided more than 138,000 direct full and part-time jobs in 2020. Zamzow said the goal for this year is to increase production, jobs, and good times for his brewery and others around the state.

This week the Bull Falls Brewery will host a different event every night of the week.

Events include Trivia on Monday, Beerfest the movie viewing on Tuesday, and tap room games on Wednesday. The Brewery will also host live music on Thursday, tastings on Friday and a more live music on Saturday. For a full list of times visit their Facebook Page.

