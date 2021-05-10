Advertisement

Craft breweries hurting after a year a slow business and fast growing competition

American Craft Beer Week, hosted by the Small and Independent Brewers Association, encourages all people of drinking age to visit their local small business breweries and support their craft.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bull Falls Brewery in Wausau will hold events all week long in celebration of the 15th annual American Craft Beer Week.

The holiday, hosted by the Small and Independent Brewers Association, encourages all people of drinking age to visit their local small business breweries and support their craft. The association reported legal drinking age adults in the U.S., 85% live within 10 miles of a brewery. Wisconsin alone has 224 craft breweries.

Michael Zamzow, the owner of Bull Falls in Wausau said the support is important now more than ever, as 2020 hit breweries hard.

That hit not only came from the lack of in-person business but from the number of wineries, distilleries, and ready-to-drink cocktails at the grocery store that created competition.

“The competition for a drink dollar is intense. I mean, there are so many offerings for consumers. It’s wonderful, but being able to highlight craft beer, which is what we do, is a big thing,” Zamzow said.

The Brewers Association’s slogan for the week is ‘local beer is better,’ something Zamzow hopes people will recognize when looking to grab a drink.

“Craft beer is the magic elixir that tears down barriers and brings people together. Some people come in from all walks of life that can sit next to each other, And it’s like they’ve known each other forever,” Zamzow explained.

Nationally, the craft brewery business provided more than 138,000 direct full and part-time jobs in 2020. Zamzow said the goal for this year is to increase production, jobs, and good times for his brewery and others around the state.

This week the Bull Falls Brewery will host a different event every night of the week.

Events include Trivia on Monday, Beerfest the movie viewing on Tuesday, and tap room games on Wednesday. The Brewery will also host live music on Thursday, tastings on Friday and a more live music on Saturday. For a full list of times visit their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
(WBTV File)
UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d
A mother is home with her children after recovering from COVID-19
Family grateful for COVID recovery on Mother’s Day
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

American Craft Beer Week
American Craft Beer Week
First peregrine falcon egg of 2021 arrives inside WPS nest box
Peregrine falcon chick naming contest ends Tuesday
Rib cook-off participant pulls rack of ribs out of the smoker.
Annual rib cook-off event raises money for Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center
Wisconsin Professional Police Association
Law enforcement public perception survey results to be released Tuesday