4.7 million vaccine doses; COVID-19 virus cases hit 2-month low

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s been two months since Wisconsin last reported barely 200 new coronavirus cases, and one month since hospitals had fewer than 25 COVID-19 admissions.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 205 positive results out of a total 2,305 tests Monday -- not quite 9% (8.89%) of the people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. Factoring in all results, including people who get tested multiple times, 3.1% of tests came back positive over the past 7-day period. After a week stuck at 3.3%. the positivity rate started dropping over the weekend.

We had to go back to March 8 to find fewer cases, when there were 178 cases based on 2,054 tests. New cases were found in 34 counties, with 16 of them reporting only 1 or 2 cases.

The state reported no COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row and the third Monday in a row. This is more of a reflection of how local and state health departments process death reports and add them to the daily state report. The death rate remains 1.14% of all cases, and the 7-day average is unchanged at 9 deaths per day.

State health officials further report 23 people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period for COVID-19 treatment. That’s the fewest since April 11 when 21 hospital admissions were reported. We’ll update current hospitalization figures later in this article when they’re released after 3:30 Monday afternoon.

The latest figures on COVID-19 vaccinations show 1 out of every 3 males age 16 or older in Wisconsin has completed the vaccination regimen. They lag behind the women and teen girls, however, who collectively stand at 41.1% fully vaccinated. The gap is a little narrower looking at who’s received at least one dose -- it’s 40.4% males, 47.8% females. The DHS says 0.6% of vaccinations did not report the person’s gender.

The DHS also reports 1 out of every 4 young adults, ages 18 to 24, is fully vaccinated. More than 1 in 3 (34.4%) has received at least one dose. The 16- and 17-year-olds are quickly catching up since vaccinations opened to their age group unconditionally on April 5.

The predictable weekend slump continued. Vaccinators report 2,586,346 people received at least one dose of a vaccine, only a couple thousand more than Sunday’s report. Percentage-wise, the state stood still at 44.4% of the population getting at least one shot of the arm.

Vaccinators added more people in their updates for completed vaccinations: That number grew by 8,000 to 2,179,950, showing 37.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. Children under 16 account for about 20% of the state’s population and aren’t eligible for a vaccine yet.

The state passed 4.7 million “shots in the arm” (4,707,331 doses) administered since December 13. This includes than 2.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine (2,526,949), two million doses of Moderna vaccine (1,999,773), and not quite 200,000 of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (180,403).

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 28.2% received a dose/16.8% completed

18-24: 34.4% received a dose/25.0% completed

25-34: 40.7% received a dose/31.9% completed

35-44: 48.7% received a dose/39.3% completed

45-54: 51.2% received a dose/41.5% completed

55-64: 62.2% received a dose/51.7% completed

65+: 81.5% received a dose/76.7% completed

Vaccinations by gender:

Female: 47.8% received a dose/41.1% completed

Male: 40.4% received a dose/33.3% completed

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,486,162 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

603,303 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,831 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,904 died (1.14%)

588,302 are considered recovered (97.6%)

7,831 are active cases (1.3%)

MONDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 115,553 (43.7%) 102,860 (38.9%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,920 (39.8%) 17,097 (34.1%) Dodge (87,839) 31,234 (35.6%) 26,543 (30.2%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,670 (60.3%) 15,121 (54.7%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,337 (38.0%) 33,416 (32.3%) Forest (9,004) 3,469 (38.5%) 3,138 (34.9%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,711 (39.8%) 1,563 (36.4%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,360 (38.9%) 6,484 (34.3%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,619 (37.3%) 6,966 (34.1%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,442 (42.3%) 29,637 (37.5%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,061 (37.3%) 13,203 (32.7%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,040 (44.8%) 1,830 (40.2%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,301 (37.7%) 12,918 (34.1%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 80,803 (43.0%) 68,014 (36.2%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,292 (32.5%) 11,711 (28.6%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49,283 (42.7%) 42,868 (37.2%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,999 (37.3%) 16,477 (32.3%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,638 (31.2%) 6,798 (27.8%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 71,515 (41.6%) 60,734 (35.3%) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 204,357 (43.1%) 182,268 (38.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 221,567 (40.3%) 189,145 (34.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,586,346 (44.4%) 2,179,950 (37.4%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says as of Sunday, there are 316 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, including 82 in ICU. That’s 7 fewer patients overall and 3 fewer in ICU than Saturday. While the DHS reports total daily COVID-19 hospital admissions, the WHA’s reports take deaths and discharges into account.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 12 patients, including 1 in ICU. The number of overall patients increased by four since Saturday, while the number of patients in the ICU decreased by one after holding steady at 2 patients for three straight days.

Hospitals in the Northeast region had 27 COVID-19 patients, with 8 in ICU. According to the WHA, that’s one new patient overall since Saturday, and the number of ICU patients held steady.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 282 intensive care beds (20.75% of the state’s ICU beds) and 2,169 of all beds (19.41%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s 136 hospitals.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have just 7 ICU beds open (6.7%) among them, and a total of 75 open beds (8.79%). In addition, the WHA reports there is just 1 Intermediate Care bed available out of a total of 29 across the region’s hospitals.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 40 open ICU beds (19.32%) and 246 available beds of all types (25.73%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,737 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,262 cases (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,801 cases (+4) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,144 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,554 cases (+2) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,356 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,372 cases (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,777 cases (50 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,371 cases (+1) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,256 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,427 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,717 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,612 (+16) (304 deaths)

Dodge – 11,855 cases (+5) (164 deaths)

Door – 2,605 cases (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,044 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Dunn – 4,650 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,515 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (107 deaths)

Florence - 446 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,387 cases (+4) (111 deaths)

Forest - 960 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,905 cases (85 deaths)

Green – 3,499 cases (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,572 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,026 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 577 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,630 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,371 cases (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,172 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,626 cases (+2) (308 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,344 cases (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,746 cases (86 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,560 cases (8 deaths)

Langlade - 1,999 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,060 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,549 cases (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,654 cases (+3) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,142 cases (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,374 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 803 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 105,848 (+59) (1,304 deaths)

Monroe – 4,536 cases (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,450 case (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,631 case (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,613 cases (+13) (206 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,165 cases (87 deaths)

Pepin – 854 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,972 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,491 cases (48 deaths)

Portage – 6,749 cases (+1) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,230 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,734 cases (+18) (347 deaths)

Richland - 1,303 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,011 cases (+8) (170 deaths)

Rusk - 1,314 cases (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,823 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,686 cases (25 deaths)

Shawano – 4,695 cases (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,739 cases (+1) (142 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,841 cases (+15) (53 deaths)

Taylor - 1,870 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,538 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,921 cases (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,249 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,457 cases (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,461 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Washington – 14,677 cases (153 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,733 cases (+1) (526 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,893 cases (+1) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,160 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,144 cases (+9) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,058 cases (+11) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (includes Saturday-Monday updates) **

Alger - 319 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 626 cases (+7) (36 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,053 cases (+7) (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,279 cases (+14) (71 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,372 cases (+6) (59 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic - 1,018 cases (+6) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,478 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Iron – 961 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 142 cases (1 death)

Luce – 188 cases (+2) (1 death)

Mackinac - 413 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,192 cases (+8) (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,762 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 400 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 320 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: