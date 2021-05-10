Blasting operations underway in Menominee River

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A blasting and dredging operation is underway in the Menominee River in Marinette.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine is doing the work so it can launch the larger ships it’s building for the U.S. Navy.

“They’re going to install those explosives down in the bedrock of the river, and there’s postings a lot of places -- at the boat landings and stuff -- that blasting is going to occur, so boaters and recreational users out on the river will be aware, should be aware of what’s happening at Marinette Marine,” says DNR Water Management Specialist Jared Seidl.

Seidl says the blasting will occur during weekdays between 4 and 5 p.m. as the company seeks to create an additional 20 feet of depth next to its seawall.

“There’s going to be patrol boats out there, there’s some buoys, some ropes, so forth, but within 1,000 feet of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, no recreational use should be around that area for about 20 minutes every day,” explains Seidl.

To mitigate environmental impact from the blasting, Seidl says a bubble curtain has been installed surrounding the blasting area.

“It’s supposed to help with sediment displacement, maintain it, reduce it so it’s not dispersing all over the river and impacting those fish and other species in the river system, so it’s kind of a sediment trap kind of system that works well in a river,” says Seidl.

Blasting operations will run through mid-October but will not occur on weekends, holidays or if there is a fishing tournament being held on the Menominee River.

