Annual rib cook-off event raises money for Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center

By Holly Chilsen
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center in Wausau is benefiting from an annual event that tends to get a little messy.

The 5th Annual Here Piggy Piggy Rib Cook-off was held on Saturday at Trail Side Bar and Grill in Weston. The event had some pretty stiff competition. Everyone was given the same ribs to cook, but how they cooked them was key, from the rub and sauce to the cooking method. Some participants had traditional gas grills, while others had big smokers.

This year saw 21 entries. The event’s organizer, Andy Jurek, said it’s been picking up steam year after year.

“Guys cook all day and we let people come through and eat all their ribs. A little bit of competition involved, but at the end of the day, everyone’s just here to have a good time,” Jurek said.

All of the money raised through entry fees and raffles went to Stable Hands. The organization uses equine-assisted therapies and activities to help special needs children and adults, along with war veterans who are injured or are suffering from PTSD. Over $9,200 was raised for the annual event.

NewsChannel 7 staff members Dale Ryman, Kassandra Sepeda and Holly Chilsen were judges in the rib contest. The ribs were scored based on appearance, tenderness, texture, flavor and uniqueness.

