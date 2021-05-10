Adams says Rodgers’ future may affect his own decisions, but expresses optimism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will hold rookie camp this weekend with two tryout players manning the quarterback position. No other QB on the roster is eligible for this camp, according to Rob Demovsky of Cover 2.

WR Davante Adams will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season. A monster payday, or a franchise tag, awaits.

But what if Aaron Rodgers and the Packers never reconcile? Would that affect the all-pro receiver’s decision about staying in Green Bay?

“Potentially,” Adams said on ‘The Herd.’ “Potentially. mean that is my guy. That’s the only guy that I’ve had other than that 2017 season when he got hurt. That’s the only guy that I have played with. We have built up a special connection over the years that has made it, you know, put us both in really good positions in our careers. So it would change a lot man; it doesn’t mean potentially I would be gone but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

But after acknowledging his symbiotic relationship with Rodgers, the record-setting receiver went on to express extreme optimism that this whole thing will get worked out.

“We have talked a little bit,” Adams said. “A lot is still being figured out on his end. So it’s tough for me to get into specifics and speak on it. I would love to. Can’t wait until I can just get on here and say he’s back and we are back to doing the thing that we’ve been doing. But for now he has to iron out a few things and you know hopefully I will be back on the show celebrating, and taking shots. I have been behind him 100 percent throughout the whole thing. Obviously I am praying everything works out and we can get him back and continue to go out and do things like you see on the screen because it is a lot of fun doing that.”

