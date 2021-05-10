1 dead after Plover crash

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A Mosinee man is dead after a 3-vehicle crash in Plover Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hoover Ave and Porter Rd in the Village of Plover around 12:30. According to the Plover Police Department, 66-year old Clifford King was stopped at a stop sign when his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck driven by a 53-year old Rudolph man. King’s vehicle was then pushed forward into another vehicle that was also stopped at the stop sign.

King was taken to St. Micheal’s Hospital in Stevens Point where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The other drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.

