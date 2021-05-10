Advertisement

1 dead after Plover crash

By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A Mosinee man is dead after a 3-vehicle crash in Plover Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hoover Ave and Porter Rd in the Village of Plover around 12:30. According to the Plover Police Department, 66-year old Clifford King was stopped at a stop sign when his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck driven by a 53-year old Rudolph man. King’s vehicle was then pushed forward into another vehicle that was also stopped at the stop sign.

King was taken to St. Micheal’s Hospital in Stevens Point where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The other drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
(WBTV File)
UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d
A mother is home with her children after recovering from COVID-19
Family grateful for COVID recovery on Mother’s Day
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

State Supreme Court to hear transgender sex offender registry case
American Craft Beer Week, hosted by the Small and Independent Brewers Association, encourages...
Craft breweries hurting after a year a slow business and fast growing competition
American Craft Beer Week
American Craft Beer Week
First peregrine falcon egg of 2021 arrives inside WPS nest box
Peregrine falcon chick naming contest ends Tuesday