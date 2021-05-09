Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The state’s seven-day case average is continuing to steadily drop as vaccination efforts continue in Wisconsin. During the past week, the state’s case average has dropped from 649 new coronavirus cases each day on May 2 to 553 on Sunday, May 9.

This comes as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports another 308 cases Sunday, the lowest amount recorded since April 5, when 307 cases were confirmed. The 308 new cases made up 8.09% of the 3,809 results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time.

According to the state’s calculations, taking all tests into account, the positivity rate’s 7-day average has increased slightly from Saturday’s report of 3.1% to 3.2%. That positivity rate had a one-day decrease after holding steady at 3.3% for a week. Health officials would like to see that get below 3%; that metric was as low as 2% in mid-March before it began slowly rising.

The state confirmed new cases in 40 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the DHS revised case counts in Green Lake, Walworth and Winnebago counties.

In addition, the DHS reports no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Saturday, keeping the state’s death toll at 6,904. For the fourth straight day, Wisconsin is averaging 9 deaths per day. After a one day increase to 1.15%, the state’s death rate dropped to 1.14% Sunday. County case and death totals will be updated later in this article.

The DHS says 30 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms within the past 24 hours, far below the 7-day-average of 57 admissions per day. Action 2 News will update hospital numbers later in this article when the Wisconsin Hospital Association updates its page around 3:30 p.m.

Vaccinators report 44.4% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 2,584,015 people. We now have 37.3% of residents fully vaccinated, or 2,171,794 people. We remind you about 20% of the state’s population -- that’s children under 16 -- isn’t eligible until the vaccines are approved for younger ages.

According to the DHS, although numbers are not finalized for the week of May 2, so far a total of 184,505 vaccine doses were administered to Wisconsin residents. That marks the first time the state hadn’t administered at least 200,000 doses in one week since the week of January 24, when 199,932 doses were administered. The week of May 2 was the fourth straight week of declining vaccine numbers in the state. The highest number of doses given in a single week was 424,935, which were administered just over a month ago during the week of April 4.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 28.1% received a dose/16.5% completed

18-24: 34.3% received a dose/24.7% completed

25-34: 40.6% received a dose/31.7% completed

35-44: 48.7% received a dose/39.1% completed

45-54: 51.2% received a dose/41.2% completed

55-64: 62.1% received a dose/51.5% completed

65+: 81.5% received a dose/76.6% completed

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,483,857 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

603,098 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,808 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,904 died (1.14%)

587,795 are considered recovered (97.5%)

8,133 are active cases (1.3%)

SUNDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 115,457 (43.6%) 102,661 (38.8%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,887 (39.7%) 17,003 (33.9%) Dodge (87,839) 31,188 (35.5%) 26,460 (30.1%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,664 (60.2%) 15,092 (54.5%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,275 (38.0%) 33,266 (32.2%) Forest (9,004) 3,469 (38.5%) 3,132 (34.8%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,711 (39.8%) 1,559 (36.3%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,356 (38.9%) 6,470 (34.2%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,614 (37.3%) 6,954 (34.0%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,400 (42.3%) 29,548 (37.4%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,056 (37.3%) 13,187 (32.7%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,039 (44.8%) 1,829 (40.1%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,299 (37.7%) 12,910 (34.0%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 80,616 (42.9%) 67,496 (35.9%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,283 (32.5%) 11,684 (28.6%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49,239 (42.7%) 42,716 (37.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,958 (37.2%) 16,369 (32.1%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,637 (31.2%) 6,787 (27.8%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 71,310 (41.5%) 60,245 (35.0%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 204,201 (43.1%) 181,911 (38.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 221,086 (40.2%) 187,883 (34.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,584,015 (44.4%) 2,171,794 (37.3%)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says as of Sunday, there are 316 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, including 82 in ICU. That’s 7 fewer patients overall and 3 fewer in ICU than Saturday. While the DHS reports total daily COVID-19 hospital admissions, the WHA’s reports take deaths and discharges into account.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 12 patients, including 1 in ICU. The number of overall patients increased by four since Saturday, while the number of patients in the ICU decreased by one after holding steady at 2 patients for three straight days.

Hospitals in the Northeast region had 27 COVID-19 patients, with 8 in ICU. According to the WHA, that’s one new patient overall since Saturday, and the number of ICU patients held steady.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 282 intensive care beds (20.75% of the state’s ICU beds) and 2,169 of all beds (19.41%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s 136 hospitals.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have just 7 ICU beds open (6.7%) among them, and a total of 75 open beds (8.79%). In addition, the WHA reports there is just 1 Intermediate Care bed available out of a total of 29 across the region’s hospitals.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 40 open ICU beds (19.32%) and 246 available beds of all types (25.73%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,736 cases (+8) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,262 cases (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,797 cases (+18) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,144 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,552 cases (+3) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,354 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,372 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,777 cases (+1) (50 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,370 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,253 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,424 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,715 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,596 (+37) (304 deaths)

Dodge – 11,850 cases (+9) (164 deaths)

Door – 2,605 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,039 cases (36 deaths)

Dunn – 4,647 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,516 cases (+4) (107 deaths)

Florence - 446 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,383 cases (111 deaths)

Forest - 960 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,905 cases (+1) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,499 cases (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,572 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,024 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 577 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,630 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,371 cases (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,171 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,624 cases (+7) (308 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,344 cases (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,746 cases (+5) (86 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,560 cases (+4) (8 deaths)

Langlade - 1,998 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,060 cases (+1) (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,549 cases (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,651 cases (+21) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,142 cases (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,374 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 803 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 105,789 (+74) (1,304 deaths)

Monroe – 4,536 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,450 case (+1) (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,631 case (+1) (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,600 cases (+3) (206 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,165 cases (+5) (87 deaths)

Pepin – 854 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,969 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,491 cases (48 deaths)

Portage – 6,748 cases (68 deaths)

Price – 1,230 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,716 cases (+12) (347 deaths)

Richland - 1,304 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,003 cases (+22) (170 deaths)

Rusk - 1,314 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,822 cases (+9) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,686 cases (+2) (25 deaths)

Shawano – 4,695 cases (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,738 cases (+11) (142 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,826 cases (+9) (53 deaths)

Taylor - 1,870 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,537 cases (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,921 cases (+5) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,249 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,457 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,457 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Washington – 14,677 cases (+7) (153 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,732 cases (526 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,892 cases (+1) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,159 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,135 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,047 cases (+2) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 319 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 619 cases (36 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,046 cases (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,265 cases (71 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,366 cases (58 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,012 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,472 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 957 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 142 cases (1 death)

Luce – 186 cases (1 death)

Mackinac - 408 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,184 cases (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,758 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 399 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 317 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

