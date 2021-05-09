Advertisement

UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d

By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The driver who was killed in a crash in Marathon County Tuesday night has been identified as Humberto Vazquez-Sanchez, 38, of Marathon County, according to a Facebook post by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Bass Lake Road in the town of Norrie, near Eland, just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV, traveling north on Bass Lake Road, attempted to cross State Highway 29 and failed to yield the right of way. A semi, hauling a tanker trailer was traveling west on State Highway 29 and hit the passenger side of the SUV.

Vazquez-Sanchez was the only occupant of the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries.

