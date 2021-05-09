UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The driver who was killed in a crash in Marathon County Tuesday night has been identified as Humberto Vazquez-Sanchez, 38, of Marathon County, according to a Facebook post by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Bass Lake Road in the town of Norrie, near Eland, just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV, traveling north on Bass Lake Road, attempted to cross State Highway 29 and failed to yield the right of way. A semi, hauling a tanker trailer was traveling west on State Highway 29 and hit the passenger side of the SUV.

Vazquez-Sanchez was the only occupant of the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.