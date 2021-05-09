Some families gather on Mother’s Day for first time in over a year

Milladore, Wis. (WSAW) - Families gathered for Mother’s day at Lonely Oak Farm, some together for the first time in over a year.

“It’s an opportunity just to get together to eat and share how our week went and how our days are going,” Amy Sue Vruwink said.

The feel of “Brunch on the Farm,” which Lonely Oak Farm hosts every Sunday, was like a typical Mother’s Day. Last year did not have the same feel, with many families, like the Vruwinks, staying home.

“We were at home, did things at home, spent a little time outside our house,” Brandon Vruwink said.

Many families said they were vaccinated, which coupled with eating outdoors, made it feel safe.

“We’ve kind of seen each other through car windows, but now that folks are vaccinated and we’re outside, we’re able to get together,” Kat Becker said.

For Becker’s family, it’s been more than a year since her family has gathered like this. Like many other families, last year was spent indoors at home.

“We haven’t gone out to any restaurants. I know a lot of people have been out to places, but we’ve been getting occasional takeout for about a year. So it’s really nice to have a sit-down meal together,” Becker said.

Families were putting down the screen and talking in person. That’s something that was previously taken for granted.

“When you’re with your family and you can look at each other and talk to each other face-to-face and share a wonderful breakfast. It’s really what we’re about in Central Wisconsin,” Amy Sue said.

There were over 100 people at the farm within the first hour. For more information on the farm, you can visit their website here.

