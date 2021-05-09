Advertisement

Some families gather on Mother’s Day for first time in over a year

Some families gathered at Lonely Oak Farm for the first time in over a year.
Some families gathered at Lonely Oak Farm for the first time in over a year.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milladore, Wis. (WSAW) - Families gathered for Mother’s day at Lonely Oak Farm, some together for the first time in over a year.

“It’s an opportunity just to get together to eat and share how our week went and how our days are going,” Amy Sue Vruwink said.

The feel of “Brunch on the Farm,” which Lonely Oak Farm hosts every Sunday, was like a typical Mother’s Day. Last year did not have the same feel, with many families, like the Vruwinks, staying home.

“We were at home, did things at home, spent a little time outside our house,” Brandon Vruwink said.

Many families said they were vaccinated, which coupled with eating outdoors, made it feel safe.

“We’ve kind of seen each other through car windows, but now that folks are vaccinated and we’re outside, we’re able to get together,” Kat Becker said.

For Becker’s family, it’s been more than a year since her family has gathered like this. Like many other families, last year was spent indoors at home.

“We haven’t gone out to any restaurants. I know a lot of people have been out to places, but we’ve been getting occasional takeout for about a year. So it’s really nice to have a sit-down meal together,” Becker said.

Families were putting down the screen and talking in person. That’s something that was previously taken for granted.

“When you’re with your family and you can look at each other and talk to each other face-to-face and share a wonderful breakfast. It’s really what we’re about in Central Wisconsin,” Amy Sue said.

There were over 100 people at the farm within the first hour. For more information on the farm, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBTV File)
UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County
John Muir teacher named 1 of 5 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year
Wausau teacher named 1 of 5 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
A man builds house components at Wausau Homes
Home design priorities change after COVID-19

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The percent of residents that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated locally,...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County