Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel

Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early Sunday at a Hyatt hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say an altercation between a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 attending an event inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired by more than one person.

Police say a man was found dead inside the hotel while seven other people were taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries.

Police at the scene had said earlier that it appeared none of the seven victims had life-threatening injuries, but there was no immediate update on their conditions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Muir teacher named 1 of 5 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year
Wausau teacher named 1 of 5 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year
(WBTV File)
UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d
A man builds house components at Wausau Homes
Home design priorities change after COVID-19
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused...
Bond set at $25,000 for man charged with stalking in Clark County

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Experts say cyberattack on US pipeline is a wake-up call
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters...
House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job
Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a...
Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Kentucky Derby winner could be disqualified; track bans Baffert