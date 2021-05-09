Advertisement

Olivia and Liam were most popular baby names of 2020

The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.(Source: WFTV/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Olivia and Liam were the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.

The top 10 girl names in 2020 were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

The top 10 boy names in 2020 were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

Henry hasn’t been among the top 10 boy names in over a century.

The Social Security Administration also revealed the fastest rising names last year.

Zyair was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for boys, and Avayah was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for girls.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Muir teacher named 1 of 5 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year
Wausau teacher named 1 of 5 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year
A man builds house components at Wausau Homes
Home design priorities change after COVID-19
A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused...
Bond set at $25,000 for man charged with stalking in Clark County
Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville campus
Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville opens doors
Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
Chamber of Commerce seeks end to extra $300 weekly US jobless benefits

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Baffert says Derby winner Medina Spirit failed drug test
(WBTV File)
UPDATE: Driver killed in Town of Norrie crash ID’d
Mother's Day Flowers Get Spendy
Mother's Day Flowers Get Spendy
Sun along with clouds today and cool. Perhaps a PM shower.
First Alert Weather: Continued cool with risks of morning frost