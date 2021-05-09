Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday just after 9 p.m., Marathon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on State Highway 153, just west of County Road Y, in the Town of Reid for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. The Town of Reid is just east of Kronenwetter.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the motorcycle was in the oncoming lane of traffic on State Highway 153 and was struck head-on by a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the motorcycle was flown by helicopter to a local hospital and later died from the injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries, and the passenger in the pickup truck was uninjured.

The identity of the driver who died will be released after family has been notified.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

