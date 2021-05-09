First Alert Weather: Continued cool with risks of morning frost

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Mother’s Day! The silver lining this year compared to 2020 is that we are not seeing snowflakes falling, nor will temperatures be challenging the coldest Mother’s Day on record in Wausau. Instead, there will be some sunshine and clouds today with a chance this afternoon of a scattered shower in parts of Central Wisconsin. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Sun mixed with clouds and cool. A chance of a spotty PM shower. (WSAW)

Temperatures will fall to near or below freezing for the first half of this week. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with frost or freeze conditions expected overnight into the morning hours on Monday. Lows in the mid 20s north, to the upper 20s to low 30s central and south. Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and continued cooler than average for the first half of May. Highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will still have a potential for morning frost in the area. No less, it is going to be dry with milder afternoons. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 50s to around 60, while in the mid 60s on Wednesday. A fair amount of sunshine on Thursday with daytime readings peaking in the mid 60s.

Turning milder for the second half of this week, with highs closer to avearge. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy for Friday and Saturday with a chance of showers on both days. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Next Sunday features partly sunny and warmer conditions with highs rebounding into the low 70s.

