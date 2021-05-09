Family grateful for COVID recovery on Mother’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Elizabeth Bloch fell ill with COVID-19 early last December, and woke up in March with little memory of the past few months, as well as a new baby.

Bloch found out she was pregnant in June of 2020, and told her husband Justin on Father’s Day, June 7. At the time, it seemed like a ray of hope in a world shut down by a pandemic. Six months later, however, she went to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. She was immediately was told she had pneumonia, and later found out it was COVID.

“She really wanted to be at Christmas with the girls and stuff, so she fought through that,” said her husband Justin.

By afternoon of Christmas Day, Elizabeth was completely worn out and by nighttime she was in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

She was almost immediately flown from Wausau to Madison to put her on treatment. Over the next four days it was determined that the best course of action would be to put her in a medically-induced coma.

“Once they put you in a medically-induced coma, they put you on your stomach and as soon as they did that, the baby crashed. So they did an emergency C-section,” Elizabeth said.

Baby Jennifer came nine weeks early.

Elizabeth’s husband Justin was on the phone with doctors as all of this took place. Suddenly he had a wife and baby in Madison while the rest of the family was trying to keep things going in Athens.

“Now I’ve got two family members at almost the other side of the state, that I’m trying to keep in line with what’s going on with them, plus the two older girls at home and trying to keep them in their regular schedules as much as possible,” he said.

Elizabeth was hospitalized for three months, much of the time on a ventilator.

She was able to video chat with her husband and see Jennifer, but she says she missed the crucial first bonding days with her baby. She said it was strange to see Jennifer for the first time and it has been an emotional journey making up for the lost time.

“I mean you come home and they’re like, oh here’s your kid that’s three months old. I missed three months,” she said.

Elizabeth said she still has limitations, but is slowly getting stronger.

“I’ll be able to enjoy Mother’s Day. I’m having a better connection with Jennifer, and I get to be with my kids for the first time in how long and I get to interact with family now,” she said

Click here to link to a Go-Fund-Me to help with the Blochs’ medical expenses.

