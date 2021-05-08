Wisconsin on track to have fewest amount of COVID-19 vaccines administered in one week since January

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Although the state is on track to see the fewest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in one week since mid-January, the Department of Health Services (DHS) says as of Saturday, 3 in 10 Wisconsin residents who are 25-34-years-old are fully vaccinated. In addition, the state says more than 15% of 16-17-year-olds are now fully vaccinated.

The DHS says during the week of May 2, so far 154,864 doses have been administered, with one day to go. Last week, the state reports 248,658 doses were given to Wisconsin residents. Currently, Wisconsin’s 7-day average of administering a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 30,985 per day, meaning the state won’t reach 200,000 doses administered this week. The state hasn’t seen that few doses administered in one week since January. DHS records show 107,543 doses were administered during the week of January 17, and 199,926 doses given during the week of January 24. The state finally surpassed the 200,000 dose per week mark during the week of January 31, when 220,252 doses were administered.

After three consecutive days of the state reporting more than 600 new coronavirus cases, Wisconsin health officials say fewer than 600 cases were reported Saturday. The 525 new cases reported made up 14.73% of the 3,564 results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time.

According to the state’s calculations, taking all tests into account, the positivity rate’s 7-day average has dropped to 3.1% after being level at 3.3% for a week. Health officials would like to see that get below 3%; that metric was as low as 2% in mid-March before it began slowly rising.

20 more people were added to COVID-19′s death toll, which is now 6,904. On Friday, the state broke a three-day streak of double-digit increases. Despite the jump in deaths, Wisconsin is still averaging 9 deaths per day, the same 7-day average as the past two days. However, the death rate increased slightly from 1.14% to 1.15%. County case and death totals will be updated later in this article.

The DHS says 47 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms, the fewest since Monday, and below the 7-day average of 57 admissions per day. Saturday’s hospitalization numbers will be updated once the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) updates them later around 3:30 p.m.

Vaccinators report 44.2% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 2,575,417 people. We now have 36.9% of residents fully vaccinated, or 2,149,489 people. We remind you about 20% of the state’s population -- that’s children under 16 -- isn’t eligible until the vaccines are approved for younger ages.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 27.8% received a dose/15.4% completed

18-24: 34.1% received a dose/24.2% completed

25-34: 40.4% received a dose/31.2% completed

35-44: 48.5% received a dose/38.6% completed

45-54: 51.0% received a dose/40.7% completed

55-64: 61.9% received a dose/50.9% completed

65+: 81.5% received a dose/76.5% completed

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,480,048 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

602,790 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,778 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,904 died (1.15%)

587,222 are considered recovered (97.5%)

8,398 are active cases (1.4%)

SATURDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 115,108 (43.5%) 101,824 (38.5%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,839 (39.6%) 16,799 (33.5%) Dodge (87,839) 31,094 (35.4%) 26,284 (29.9%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,650 (60.2%) 15,049 (54.4%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,161 (37.9%) 33,088 (32.0%) Forest (9,004) 3,464 (38.5%) 3,129 (34.8%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,710 (39.8%) 1,556 (36.2%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,337 (38.8%) 6,442 (34.1%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,606 (37.2%) 6,923 (33.9%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,349 (42.2%) 29,425 (37.3%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,027 (37.2%) 13,077 (32.4%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,037 (44.7%) 1,829 (40.1%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,263 (37.6%) 12,835 (33.8%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 80,332 (42.8%) 66,258 (35.3%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,251 (32.4%) 11,600 (28.4%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49,109 (42.6%) 42,173 (36.6%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,890 (37.0%) 16,212 (31.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,610 (31.1%) 6,756 (27.6%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 71,124 (41.4%) 59,394 (34.6%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 203,713 (43.0%) 180,689 (38.1%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 220,420 (40.1%) 185,290 (33.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,575,417 (44.2%) 2,149,489 (36.9%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports as of Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is back over 100 for the second time in a week. Friday’s report from the WHA shows 327 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, including 103 in ICU. That’s 4 more patients in hospitals since Thursday and 9 more in ICU. While the DHS reports total daily COVID-19 hospital admissions, the WHA’s reports take deaths and discharges into account.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 14 patients, including 2 in ICU. Those numbers are unchanged from Thursday.

Hospitals in the Northeast region had 27 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU. These numbers are also the same as Thursday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 242 intensive care beds (17.8% of the state’s ICU beds) and 1,815 of all beds (17.4%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s 136 hospitals.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 11 open ICU beds (10.6%) among them, and a total of 83 open beds (10.1%).

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 45 open ICU beds (21.7%) and 241 available beds of all types (25.2%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS ARE IN PROGRESS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: