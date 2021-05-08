UWSP baseball sweeps UW-Oshokosh, secures top-2 finish in WIAC

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team (25-8, 20-4) secured one of the top-two seeds in the WIAC with a sweep of UW-Oshkosh (18-13, 15-9) in conference play on Friday. The Pointers took game one, 10-5, and secured the sweep with a 4-2 win in game two. UWSP’s 20 wins in league play are the most since 2011 and UWSP will finish in the top-two for the first time with 2013.

Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) hit one of four UWSP home runs in game one. He had three hits on the day and five RBI. He scored a run in each game.

Tommy Duddleston (Chicago, Ill./De La Salle Institute) hit a home run in game one, one of three hits in the game. He had four knocks on the day with two runs batted in and three runs scored.

Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) hit safely in both games, collecting three hits in total. He scored a run in each game.

Game 1 - UWSP 10, UWO 5

The Pointers put up single runs in each of the first four frames. A first-inning sac fly by Nelson gave UWSP the lead. Solo home runs by Matt Baumann (New Berlin, Wis./Eisenhower) in the second, Duddleston in the third and Kyle Finger (Clintonville, Wis./Clintonville) in the fourth built the advantage to 4-0.

The Titans put up two runs in the sixth on a two-run home run to cut UWSP’s lead in half.

In the bottom of the sixth, Quin Henwood (Appleton, Wis./North) singled to lead off. Jacob Lillge (Little Chute, Wis./Little Chute) drew a two-out walk and Duddleston followed with a single to drive in a run. A wild pitch allowed another run to score and Simmons drew a walk to put two aboard. Nelson then blasted a three-run home run to left-center for a 9-2 lead.

The Titans scored twice in the seventh and tacked on a single run in the eighth.

Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) began the bottom of the eighth with a single. A fielder’s choice and a Henwood walk loaded the bases. A UWO error allowed one run to score, but UWSP couldn’t tack on any more and left the bases loaded for the second time in the game.

Caleb Krommenakker (Rudolph, Wis./Lincoln) earned his fourth win of the year with 6.0 innings of work. He struck out three and didn’t allow a walk. Sidney Ferry (Paw Paw, Mich./Homeschooled) picked up the save with 1.2 hitless frames.

Game 2 - UWSP 4, UWO 2

UWO manufactured a run in the top of the first after a leadoff single.UWSP responded in the bottom of the frame. Simmons doubled with one away. He scored on a single by Nelson. Comer followed with a double to put UWSP up 2-1.

A solo home run in the four by UW tied the game at 2-2.

Lucas Luedtke (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) started the sixth inning with a walk. Henwood doubled to put two in scoring position. The go-ahead run came home on a balk. Baumann followed with a sac fly to complete the scoring.

JD Schultz (Stevens Point, Wis./SPASH) improved to 3-0 with 6.0 solid frames to start. He struck out seven. Ferry earned his second save of the day wiggling out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth without allowing a hit or a run.

The Pointers and Titans close out the week with a non-conference doubleheader in Oshkosh on Saturday (May 8). First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.