Advertisement

Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot

A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.(WSFA staff)
By WSFA staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the suspect was found inside a storage facility behind a house. Montgomery Police Department used a robot to find the suspect before sending in officers.

The suspect was shot in the left elbow, police said.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers and medics were called to the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officers got a description of an individual that lead them to the 3000 block of Tyler Court.

At that scene, officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect and were struck.

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Williams added.

Multiple law enforcement units including members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for immediate end to $300 extra unemployment benefit
SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused...
Bond set at $25,000 for man charged with stalking in Clark County
Officers stand near an entrance to the Wells Fargo branch Thursday May 6, 2021, in south St....
4 hostages freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff
John Muir teacher named 1 of 5 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year
Wausau teacher named 1 of 5 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year

Latest News

Woman celebrates 100th birthday
Plover woman turns 100
Temperatures in parts of the area will slip to near or below freezing in parts of the area.
First Alert Weather: Risk of frost and freeze conditions the next few mornings
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting, suspects in custody
The percent of eligible residents have have gotten one dose or are fully vaccinated locally,...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information