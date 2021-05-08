Stratford E-Sports sees success, interest in first year

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - At the beginning of Stratford’s first year with an E-Sports team, they didn’t know what to expect. Now, as the season winds down, around 20 students have participated, with the varsity level preparing for a state tournament appearance.

“I didn’t really imagine there being an e-sports, but when they said it was coming, I knew it was really, really cool,” said senior Jake Skroch.

Stratford, a high school with just over 300 students, started seriously forming in the last year. The interest was a welcome sign for senior members like Alex Krueger.

“I knew that I always wanted something like this to happen and to know that other people did too. It kind of gave more motivation,” Krueger said.

Year one usually sees many adjustments and figuring out how to have success. That’s what the team expected too.

“I was like, oh, we’re probably just going to come in here and be new and just kind of not know what we’re doing,” Skroch said.

But the team has seen plenty of success. All three players on the varsity team (Krueger, Skroch and Jeffrey Redman) were named to the all-state team, with Kreuger being named MVP of division three. The team is the number one seed at this Saturday’s state tournament.

“I knew we could do pretty good—I didn’t know how good we could do. We just needed to put the work in. It’s honestly kind of surprising,” Krueger said.

But beyond winning, the team wants to build something that will last for years to come. Krueger, who is attending NTC next year on an E-Sports scholarship, plans to help with coaching the team in the future. Skroch and Krueger think that the future will be bright.

“Now that we’ve shown that there can be success, I think even more people are going to do it,” Skroch said.

“It feels like we are very much working towards having a sustainable E-Sport place,” Krueger said.

You can follow along with the team live on their Twitch account right here.

