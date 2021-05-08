SPASH boys cross country wins alternate fall state title

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys cross country took home its 11th cross country team title in school history by scoring the lowest team score at 32 points. This is the first time since 2013 that the Panthers have been crowned state team champs.

The Panthers beat the next best team, Sun Prairie, by 37 points.

Jake Bourget also becomes the seventh Panther ever to win gold at the state meet. He finished with a time of 15:38.6. He would beat out Griffen Ward of Middleton who crossed the tape in 15:43.2.

SPASH freshman Bode Erickson came in fifth place with a time of 15:48.6. Eric Boettcher placed 13th with a time of 16:14.5. SPASH also had runners cross in 16th and 17th. Ba’nk Bodor and James Jacobs finished in 16:22.5 and 16:24.7, respectfully.

