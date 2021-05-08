Advertisement

SPASH boys cross country wins alternate fall state title

Jake Bourget stands ahead of the pack at Tuesday's SPASH cross country practice.
Jake Bourget stands ahead of the pack at Tuesday's SPASH cross country practice.(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys cross country took home its 11th cross country team title in school history by scoring the lowest team score at 32 points. This is the first time since 2013 that the Panthers have been crowned state team champs.

The Panthers beat the next best team, Sun Prairie, by 37 points.

Jake Bourget also becomes the seventh Panther ever to win gold at the state meet. He finished with a time of 15:38.6. He would beat out Griffen Ward of Middleton who crossed the tape in 15:43.2.

SPASH freshman Bode Erickson came in fifth place with a time of 15:48.6. Eric Boettcher placed 13th with a time of 16:14.5. SPASH also had runners cross in 16th and 17th. Ba’nk Bodor and James Jacobs finished in 16:22.5 and 16:24.7, respectfully.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for immediate end to $300 extra unemployment benefit
SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused...
Bond set at $25,000 for man charged with stalking in Clark County
Officers stand near an entrance to the Wells Fargo branch Thursday May 6, 2021, in south St....
4 hostages freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff
Sun Prairie police investigate fatal shooting of couple

Latest News

Prep Highlights 5/7
Prep Highlights 5/7
Prep Highlights 5-6-21.
Prep Highlights 5/6
Prep Highlights 5/6