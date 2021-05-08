Plover woman turns 100!

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Germaine Brillowski turned 100 years old today and enjoyed it celebrating it with four generations of her family. Last year the Brillowskis could only organize a parade of cars at her senior living home because of the pandemic.

“We did a drive through so most of the people that are here today had to drive through for her, but it was kind of a cold day and she came out, and was in a wheelchair and stuff so it’s a lot nicer that we can have her at home and really give her a good hundredth birthday party,” said her son Leroy.

Leroy Brillowski says her great health and upbeat attitude are responsible for her living so long. He said he wouldn’t be surprised to see her reach 105.

“The doctors say she’s got vitals that are just phenomenal. She’s really healthy, she doesn’t take any medications.”

Germaine’s daughter-in-law said she chose lemon poppy seed for her birthday cake flavor, and they will be celebrating like every holiday with old-fashioneds.

